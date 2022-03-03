Watch the trippy video for new Pixies single Human Crime

Pixies have shared a new single, Human Crime, their first new music since 2020.

The Boston indie-rock pioneers released their most recent studio album, Beneath The Eyrie, in 2019, and issued a stand-alone single, Hear Me Out, in 2020.

Human Crime comes with a video directed by bassist Paz Lenchantin (ex-Zwan and A Perfect Circle), filmed in California.

“The story line is loosely based on an ‘inside joke’ between Charles [aka Pixies bandleader Black Francis] and I about going on tour,” Lenchantin explains. “How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.”

Pixies will embark upon a short US tour later this month, before coming back to the UK for an appearance at the BBC 6Music festival in Cardiff.



This summer they will perform in London, Manchester, Galway, Dublin, Newcastle and Bingley, and conclude their European trek with a headline appearance at September's End Of The Road festival. More details can be found on the Pixies' website.

The quartet recently released the Live In Brixton vinyl box set, documenting their four shows in London in June