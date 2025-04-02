The Hives announce new Josh Homme/Mike D-assisted album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, and share punchy new single Enough Is Enough, plus UK and European tour dates

"Every single song a single, every single single a hit, every hit a direct hit in the face of the man."

The Hives
(Image credit: Dean Brandshaw)

The Hives have announced the summer release of their seventh album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives.

The Swedish garage punks' follow-up to 2023's The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons will emerge on August 29, via Play It Again Sam. And if you're a fan of the band who can't contain your excitement at the news, the quintet are kindly offering up a preview taste of the shape of garage-punk to come in the form of punchy new single Enough Is Enough.

With typical modesty, The Swedes say that with this record, produced by Fireside guitarist Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Mike D of the Beastie Boys, they have "created a new body of work the likes of which have never been heard or indeed probably will again... A new record so full of energy, joy, anger and life that you will be questioning reality as you have known it.

Apparently, for what it's worth, "esteemed" Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme lent his counsel also.

In reference to the single, The Hives ask, "Who in their right mind would start a song like this? No one but The Hives. They are here again sooner than you expected and they have had enough of everyone at this point. Hence the title. Dig? Dig."

Watch the video below.

The Hives - Enough Is Enough (Official Music Video) - YouTube The Hives - Enough Is Enough (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

As if all this were not sufficiently exciting, the band have also announced their next European headline tour.

They will grace:

Oct 17: Oslo Sentrume Scene, Norway
Oct 18: Copenhagen KB Hall, Denmark
Oct 21: Berlin Colombia Halle, Germany
Oct 24: Munich Zenith, Germany
Oct 25: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Oct 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Oct 28: Zurich Xtra, Switzerland

Nov 01: Barcelona San Jordi Club, Spain
Nov 02: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain
Nov 04: Lisbon Sagres Campo Pequeño, Portugal
Nov 19: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 20: Paris Le Zenith, France
Nov 22: Amsterdam AFAS, Holland
Nov 25: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK
Nov 26: Glasgow Ovo Hydro, UK
Nov 28: Manchester Aviva Studios, UK
Nov 29: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Dec 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 02: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 03: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Dec 06: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

For full ticketing info, go here

