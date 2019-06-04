Pixies detail new album Beneath The Eyrie and launch first single

Pixies have announced that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s Head Carrier is titled Beneath The Eyrie and it’ll arrive on September 13 through Infectious/BMG.

Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin worked with producer Tom Dalgety on the new record, and the making of it will be documented in a new 12 episode podcast titled It’s A Pixies Podcast from June 27.

To mark the announcement, Pixies have released the first taste of what we can expect when the album arrives in the shape of On Graveyard Hill.

Pixies will head out on tour across the UK and Europe in support of Beneath The Eyrie later this year. Find further details below.

Pixies: Beneath The Eyrie

1. In The Arms Of Mrs Mark Of Cain

2. On Graveyard Hill

3. Catfish Kate

4. This Is My Fate

5. Ready For Love

6. Silver Bullet

7. Long Rider

8. Los Surfers Muertos

9. St. Nazaire

10. Bird Of Prey

11. Daniel Boone

12. Death Horizon

Pixies 2019 UK and European tour dates

Sep 13: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Sep 14: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Sep 16: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Sep 17: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Sep 18: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Sep 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Sep 21: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Sep 22: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Sep 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Sep 25: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Sep 26: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Sep 29: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Sep 30: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 01: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark

Oct 03: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands

Oct 04: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Oct 05: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 07: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Oct 08: Prague Lucerna Music Hall, Czech Republic

Oct 09: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 11: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Oct 12: Turin Todays At OGR, Italy

Oct 13: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Oct 15: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Oct 16: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 17: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg

Oct 19: Paris L’Olympia, France

Oct 20: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Oct 21: Rennes Le Liberte, France

Oct 23: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Oct 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Oct 25: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Oct 26: Galicia Coliseum, Spain