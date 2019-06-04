Pixies detail new album Beneath The Eyrie and launch first single

Pixies have announced that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.
The follow-up to 2016’s Head Carrier is titled Beneath The Eyrie and it’ll arrive on September 13 through Infectious/BMG.
Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin worked with producer Tom Dalgety on the new record, and the making of it will be documented in a new 12 episode podcast titled It’s A Pixies Podcast from June 27.
To mark the announcement, Pixies have released the first taste of what we can expect when the album arrives in the shape of On Graveyard Hill.
Pixies will head out on tour across the UK and Europe in support of Beneath The Eyrie later this year. Find further details below.
Pixies: Beneath The Eyrie
1. In The Arms Of Mrs Mark Of Cain
2. On Graveyard Hill
3. Catfish Kate
4. This Is My Fate
5. Ready For Love
6. Silver Bullet
7. Long Rider
8. Los Surfers Muertos
9. St. Nazaire
10. Bird Of Prey
11. Daniel Boone
12. Death Horizon
Pixies 2019 UK and European tour dates
Sep 13: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Sep 14: Plymouth Pavilions, UK
Sep 16: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Sep 17: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Sep 18: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Sep 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Sep 21: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Sep 22: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Sep 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK
Sep 25: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
Sep 26: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Sep 29: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Sep 30: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Oct 01: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark
Oct 03: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands
Oct 04: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands
Oct 05: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Oct 07: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Oct 08: Prague Lucerna Music Hall, Czech Republic
Oct 09: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Oct 11: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Oct 12: Turin Todays At OGR, Italy
Oct 13: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland
Oct 15: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Oct 16: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Oct 17: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg
Oct 19: Paris L’Olympia, France
Oct 20: Lyon Le Radiant, France
Oct 21: Rennes Le Liberte, France
Oct 23: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Oct 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Oct 25: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Oct 26: Galicia Coliseum, Spain