Watch the new video from Turnstile for Addicted

Turnstile have released a bizarre, tripped-out animated video for Addicted – taken from their debut album Nonstop Feeling.

The video was animated by artist Elliot Bech. Speaking to The Fader, the band say Elliot “brought the video to life with frantic back-and-forth animation that’s at one moment childish and fun, and the next, dark and perverse.”

“The song is about over-dependence and discontent. It’s about the battle for the super drug,” they continued.

Nonstop Feeling is out now and available to download.