Watch The Neal Morse Band perform Welcome To The World live

The Neal Morse Band have shared a live video showcasing their track Welcome To The World.

It’s the first look at their upcoming live package The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019, which will be released on March 6 through InsideOut Music as a 2CD/2Blu-ray Digipak.

The performance was captured in the Czech Republic at the beginning of the year when Morse, Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette toured in support of their latest studio album The Great Adventure.

Bassist George says: “After the Similitude Of A Dream tour, expectations were really high, and we had more people coming to these shows than ever before. People were really excited to see it, so we had to make sure that we delivered.”

Along with the music, The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019 will include two tour documentaries from both the US and the European runs, along with the official music videos for the singles taken from The Great Adventure.

The live package will be The Neal Morse Band’s first since they re-signed with InsideOut Music, with Morse saying at the time: “The band and myself are super excited to be back with our friends at InsideOut. They are great people and I’m sure it will be a fruitful relationship as it always has been.”

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber added: "There is obviously a lot of history between Neal and InsideOutMusic and we are ready to make more history with one of the most important prog artists of our generation.”

Check out the cover art, tracklist and pre-order details below.

The Neal Morse Band: The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019

1. Intro

2. Overture

3. The Dream Isn’t Over

4. Welcome To The World

5. A Momentary Change

6. Dark Melody

7. I Got To Run

8. To The River

9. The Great Adventure

10. Venture In Black

11. Hey Ho Let’s Go

12. Beyond The Borders

13. Overture 2

14. Long Ago

15. Child Of Wonder

16. The Dream Continues

17. Fighting With Destiny

18. Vanity Fair

19. Welcome To The World 2

20. The Element Of Fear

21. The Great Despair

22. Freedom Calling

23. A Love That Never Dies

24. The Great Medley