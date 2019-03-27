The Neal Morse Band share live video for The Great Despair

The Neal Morse Band have released a live video for their track The Great Despair.

The promo was filmed in Los Angeles by Vicente Cordero and has been launched to coincide with their current European tour, which continues tonight in Luxembourg.

Morse tells Rock Hard: “I am incredibly excited about the European leg of The Great Adventure tour. It’s wonderful to be part of such an amazing band that is at the peak of their skills.”

Speaking previously about the record, Morse said: “This band continues to amaze me! I have to say it was a little daunting to follow up The Similitude Of A Dream as it was such a special album and it delivered every night at our concerts, but I believe that The Great Adventure will have a tremendous impact as well.

“This new double album is everything that I hoped it would be. I listened through last night and I was in tears at the end!”

Find a list of The Neal Morse Band’s European live shows below.

Last week, Morse announced that he’d launch a new double solo album titled Jesus Christ: The Exorcist this summer and revealed the track Get Behind Me Satan.