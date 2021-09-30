Watch the lyric video for Dad Vibes, Limp Bizkit’s first new music in seven years

Limp Bizkit have officially released their first new material in seven years, in the form of new single Dad Vibes.



Audio of the song, likely to appear on the long-awaited sixth studio album from Fred Durst’s band, still provisionally titled Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, was first aired towards the end of Limp Bizkit’s July 31 set at Lollapalooza. Dad Vibes has now been given an official release on Suretone Records, a label set up by former Interscope/Geffen CEO Jordan Schur, who has a long-standing business relationship with the nu metal kingpins. The song is credited to Fred Durst/Wes Borland/Sam Rivers and John Otto, with Durst also listed as producer.

Last month, in an Instagram stories post, the band promised that more new material would be released “very soon.”

“New songs will begin to leak, one after the other in rapid succession very soon,” the post read. “Soon thereafter, our new album will be released.”



In July, guitarist Wes Borland revealed that Limp Bizkit have written 35 songs for the follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra, and were waiting on ‘perfectionist’ Durst to record his vocals.

Speaking to Avenged Sevenfold bassist Johnny Christ for his Drinks With Johnny podcast, Borland revealed that the band have tried “seven times” to finish the album, but Durst has “thrown away” his vocals each time, as he’s been “unsatisfied” with the “vision” for the album.

“We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally,” Borland revealed, “and he’s done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away — done vocals and then [gone], ‘Fuck this,’ [and] thrown it away. So I think he’s finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish ’em and we’re gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed.”