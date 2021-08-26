Limp Bizkit plan to ‘leak’ new music ‘very soon’

Limp Bizkit are planning to release new music “very soon”, in the run-up to the release of their sixth studio album.

The band shared the news as an Instagram Story, while confirming that all their previously scheduled live dates have been cancelled. One new song from the album, Dad Vibes, was premiered over the PA at the band’s appearance at the Lollapalooza festival on July 31.



Post-Lollapalooza, in early August the band pulled their Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party Edition tour, “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.”



The band’s website is still displaying four US festival dates in September, though it’s already been announced that Faith No More will replace Fred Durst‘s band at one of these festivals, Aftershock, while The Offspring are stepping in to replace the nu-metal group at another listed date, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

The band’s statement reads:

“To be more clear, as some promoters are a bit behind on keeping you updated. All of our scheduled performances were canceled weeks ago (yes, we are all fine, thank you). New songs will begin to leak, one after the other in rapid succession very soon. Soon thereafter, our new album will be released.”

Limp Bizkit’s most recent studio album, Gold Cobra, was released in 2011. Last November, guitarist Wes Borland suggested that it’s follow-up would not emerge “any time soon”, but in June this year he suggested that the group have a “great record” on the way... once Fred Durst got around to finishing his vocals.



“We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally,” Borland revealed, “and he’s done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away — done vocals and then [gone], ‘Fuck this,’ [and] thrown it away. So I think he’s finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish ’em and we’re gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed.”

Borland also said that the new Bizkit songs feature “the best stuff I’ve ever done as a musician.”