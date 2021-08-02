Listen to new Limp Bizkit song Dad Vibes as Fred Durst unveils striking new look at Lollapalooza

Limp Bizkit made a memorable return to the spotlight this weekend with a hugely entertaining July 31 set at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, featuring a premiere of a recording of new song Dad Vibes and an appropriately ‘on brand’ new look for frontman Fred Durst.

Audio of the new track, likely to appear on the band’s long-awaited sixth studio album, still provisionally titled Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, can be heard below.

The band’s hour-long festival set featured a number of cover version snippets alongside Limp Bizkit standards such as Break Stuff, Nookie, Take A Look Around and Rollin’, including a nod to local heroes Ministry with a set-opening take on Thieves, and a brief burst of Metallica’s Master Of Puppets at the end of My Generation.

You can watch professionally-shot footage of whole Limp Bizkit set below, with the show-closing audio of Dad Vibes introduced at the 55 minutes, 30 seconds mark.

Last month, guitarist Wes Borland revealed that Limp Bizkit have written 35 songs for the follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra, and are just waiting on ‘perfectionist’ Durst to record his vocals.

Speaking to Avenged Sevenfold bassist Johnny Christ for his Drinks With Johnny podcast, Borland revealed that the band have tried “seven times” to finish the album, but Durst has “thrown away” his vocals each time, as he’s been “unsatisfied” with the “vision” for the album.

“We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally,” Borland revealed, “and he’s done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away — done vocals and then [gone], ‘Fuck this,’ [and] thrown it away. So I think he’s finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish ’em and we’re gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed.”