Watch The Flaming Lips in psychedelic video for How Many Times

The Flaming Lips have shared a video for their single How Many Times.

The song has been lifted from the Oklahoma outfit’s new studio album King’s Mouth which was first released on limited edition gold vinyl for Record Store Day in April, and launched worldwide last Friday through Bella Union in the UK and Europe, and via Warner Bros in the US.

The video was directed by The Flaming Lips’ frontman Wayne Coyne and can be watched below.

The 12 album tracks are threaded together by narration from The Clash’s Mick Jones, with the music tying in with Coyne’s art installation, also titled King’s Mouth, which debuted in North America back in 2015.

Speaking previously with Billboard, Coyne said: “We started out with a half-hour's worth of abstract musical, dynamic stuff, and that ended up being 10 minutes by the time we got to the first museum opening in Baltimore.

“Then everywhere we'd go people would think, 'This is going to be an album...' We didn't plan it that way, but I think it became more and more apparent that it could be a record.”

The Flaming Lips are currently on tour across the US and will return to the UK in September.