Watch The Fierce And the Dead’s animated video for 1991

The Fierce And The Dead - The Euphoric 1. Truck

2. 1991

3. The Euphoric

4. Dancing Robots

5. Dug Town

6. Cadet Opal

7. Verbsose

8. 48k

9. Parts 7&8

The Fierce And The Dead have released their video for new single 1991 exclusively with Prog.

The track follows Truck which arrived back in January, with both songs set to feature on the band’s upcoming album The Euphoric, which will launch on May 18 via Bad Elephant Music.

Bassist Kev Feazey calls it the band’s “feel good summer hit” while guitarist Matt Stevens adds: “It’s our psychedelic instrumental pop single with a nasty metal twist –

and is a lot of fun to play live.”

Guitarist Steve Cleaton explains: “The whole notion that time flows could be an illusion anyway. If such an idea is plausible, then the present moment is actually 1991 anyway.

“Every event has already happened. It’s widely understood that some people quite enjoy getting away from the perception that time flows. For others it’s a terrifying experience.”

1991 is now available as a pay-what-you-want download, while The Euphoric is available for pre-order.