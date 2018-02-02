Watch Tax The Heat’s new video for Change Your Position

Tax The Heat have released a video for their song Change Your Position.

It’s the title track of the band’s upcoming second album, which is set to arrive on March 9 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

It’s the follow-up to their debut record Fed To The Lions.

The video is said to address the turbulent state of the world at the current time and takes the form of a news bulletin.

Vocalist and guitarist Alex Veale says of the track: “It’s looking at division in society and people using it as an excuse to do wrong and say wrong. It’s saying, ‘Look, change your position.’ It’s holding up a mirror to things.”

Change Your Position is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Main picture: James Sharrock

Tax The Heat Change Your Position tracklist

Money In The Bank Change Your Position Playing With Fire All That Medicine On The Run The Last Time Taking The Hit My Headspace We Are Consumers Cut Your Chains Wearing A Disguise The Symphony Has Begun

Mar 09: London The Islington (Album launch show)

Apr 06: Bristol Rough Trade

Apr 07: Bristol Rough Trade

Apr 19: Sheffield Foundry Studio

Apr 20: Southampton Heartbreakers

Apr 21: Birmingham The Flapper

Apr 23: Brighton Sticky Mike’s

Apr 24: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Apr 25: Manchester Night People

Apr 28: Newcastle Jumpin’ Jacks

Apr 29: Glasgow Stereo

Apr 30: Hull The Polar Bear

