Trending

Watch Tax The Heat’s new video for Change Your Position

By News  

Tax The Heat release video for Change Your Position - the title track from their upcoming second album

Tax The Heat
Tax The Heat
(Image: © James Sharrock)

Tax The Heat have released a video for their song Change Your Position.

It’s the title track of the band’s upcoming second album, which is set to arrive on March 9 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

It’s the follow-up to their debut record Fed To The Lions.

The video is said to address the turbulent state of the world at the current time and takes the form of a news bulletin.

Vocalist and guitarist Alex Veale says of the track: “It’s looking at division in society and people using it as an excuse to do wrong and say wrong. It’s saying, ‘Look, change your position.’ It’s holding up a mirror to things.”

Change Your Position is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Main picture: James Sharrock

Tax The Heat Change Your Position tracklist

  1. Money In The Bank
  2. Change Your Position
  3. Playing With Fire
  4. All That Medicine
  5. On The Run
  6. The Last Time
  7. Taking The Hit
  8. My Headspace
  9. We Are Consumers
  10. Cut Your Chains
  11. Wearing A Disguise
  12. The Symphony Has Begun

Tax The Heat 2018 UK tour dates

Mar 09: London The Islington (Album launch show)
Apr 06: Bristol Rough Trade
Apr 07: Bristol Rough Trade
Apr 19: Sheffield Foundry Studio
Apr 20: Southampton Heartbreakers
Apr 21: Birmingham The Flapper
Apr 23: Brighton Sticky Mike’s
Apr 24: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Apr 25: Manchester Night People
Apr 28: Newcastle Jumpin’ Jacks
Apr 29: Glasgow Stereo
Apr 30: Hull The Polar Bear

Six Things You Need To Know About Tax The Heat