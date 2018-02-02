Watch Tax The Heat’s new video for Change Your Position

Tax The Heat have released a video for their song Change Your Position.
It’s the title track of the band’s upcoming second album, which is set to arrive on March 9 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.
It’s the follow-up to their debut record Fed To The Lions.
The video is said to address the turbulent state of the world at the current time and takes the form of a news bulletin.
Vocalist and guitarist Alex Veale says of the track: “It’s looking at division in society and people using it as an excuse to do wrong and say wrong. It’s saying, ‘Look, change your position.’ It’s holding up a mirror to things.”
Change Your Position is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.
Main picture: James Sharrock
Tax The Heat Change Your Position tracklist
- Money In The Bank
- Change Your Position
- Playing With Fire
- All That Medicine
- On The Run
- The Last Time
- Taking The Hit
- My Headspace
- We Are Consumers
- Cut Your Chains
- Wearing A Disguise
- The Symphony Has Begun
Tax The Heat 2018 UK tour dates
Mar 09: London The Islington (Album launch show)
Apr 06: Bristol Rough Trade
Apr 07: Bristol Rough Trade
Apr 19: Sheffield Foundry Studio
Apr 20: Southampton Heartbreakers
Apr 21: Birmingham The Flapper
Apr 23: Brighton Sticky Mike’s
Apr 24: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Apr 25: Manchester Night People
Apr 28: Newcastle Jumpin’ Jacks
Apr 29: Glasgow Stereo
Apr 30: Hull The Polar Bear