Watch Foo Fighters and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo perform Kiss classic

Foo Fighters were joined onstage on the last night of their Australian tour by Weezer vocalist and guitarist Rivers Cuomo.

Dave Grohl and co were wrapping up their Concrete And Gold tour Down Under at Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium, when the Weezer frontman took to the stage for a cover of Kiss classic Detroit Rock City.

Watch the fan-filmed video below.

The Foos will now head to New Zealand for a show at Auckland’s Mt Start Stadium, which will take place tomorrow (February 3).

At last weekend’s Grammy Awards at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Foo Fighters triumphed in the Best Rock Song category for Run.

The track was also shortlisted for Best Rock Performance, but lost out to Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker.

