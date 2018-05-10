Watch Tangekanic in live video for Steer By The Stars

Tangekanic, the collaboration between The Tangent and Karmakanic, have released a live video of the track Steer By The Stars.

The song was originally recorded by Karmakanic, with the performance filmed at the New Jersey Proghouse in October last year.

The video has been released to mark the announcement that Tangekanic will play Musikens Hus in Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 26 and Kometen in Hvidovre, Denmark, on June 2.

The shows will feature a slightly different lineup from the band’s recent European and US dates. Lalle Larsson will resume his usual place in the band, while Luke Machin will be absent due to family commitments.

He’ll be replaced by Karmakanic collaborator Sven Cirnski, while keyboardist Andy Tillison, bassist Jonas Reingold, drummer Steve Roberts and vocalist Goran Edman will all be there.

Speaking about the live dates, Tillison tells Prog: “Tangekanic are really pleased to be getting back to what is really ‘home’. The tour last year that took us across Europe, the UK and the US didn't afford us the opportunity to play Scandinavian countries and as The Tangent have strong connections there and Karmakanic are from Sweden, we felt we had to do something about this.

“I'll be personally sorry to not be with my friend and fellow Tangent guitarist Luke Machin this time owing to family commitments, but Sven Cirnski is a highly able replacement for these gigs and he's worked with Jonas many times before.

“Having Lalle Larsson back in the band is gonna be great – we are supposed to have two keys players and had to make do with just me on the last set of gigs.”

Tillison adds: “We have just released a little video taken from our live album Hotel Cantaffordit – we found out after we'd finished the album that the sound guy had had a camera on a tripod pointing at us all the way through.

“So it ain't Pink Floyd video territory. It's a Karmakanic song featuring Goran Edman – ex Ynglvie Malmsteen Band – on vocals and the first ever co-written song by Jonas Reingold and myself.”