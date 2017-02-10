Watch Steel Panther’s Poontang Boomerang video

Steel Panther have released a video for their track Poontang Boomerang.

It features on the band’s upcoming album Lower The Bar, which will launch on March 24. They previously released a lyric promo for Anything Goes.

Frontman Michael Starr says of the track: “We wanted to write a song that was true to our hearts. If you’ve ever had a one-night stand who wouldn’t just, you know, leave you alone the next day, then this song will be music to your ears.”

The follow-up to 2014’s All You Can Eat was originally scheduled to come out on February 24, but Steel Panther blamed the delay on drummer Stix Zadinia’s alcohol and chipotle addiction.

Zadinia said: “After months of touring the world, my taste for whiskey and chipotle finally got the better of me and my stomach. I’d like to apologise to my friends, family, and especially Satchel, whose bottom bunk on the tour bus was on the receiving end of my many blacked out bouts of explosive diarrhoea.

“Now that I’ve had time to clear my mind, and my intestines, I can get back to doing lines with all of you on the upcoming 2017 Girls In A Row tour.”

The band will head out on the road later this month and will play the UK’s Download festival on June 11.

Steel Panther also feature in the new edition of Metal Hammer magazine which launched today (February 10).

The Lower The Bar artwork

Steel Panther Lower The Bar tracklist

Goin’ In The Backdoor Anything Goes Poontang Boomerang That’s When You Came In Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills) Now The Fun Starts Pussy Ain’t Free Waster Too Much Time I Got What You Want Walk Of Shame She’s Tight Red Headed Step Child Momentary Epiphany

Feb 24: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico

Feb 27: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA

Mar 06: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA

Mar 13: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA

Mar 16: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Mar 17: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Mar 18: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Mar 20: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 15: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Oct 28: Pekin Rock N’ Skull, IL

