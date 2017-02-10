Ozzy: Iommi is the king of demonic riffs

Ozzy Osbourne says no one can touch Tony Iommi when it comes to creating and playing riffs.

Black Sabbath brought the curtain down on their 49 year career last weekend when they played the final two shows in their hometown of Birmingham on the band’s The End tour.

And in an exclusive interview conducted by Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows and the veteran vocalist in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, Ozzy says Iommi’s contribution to metal is unparalleled.

He says: “People always say we invented heavy metal. But I like The Kinks, Zeppelin and The Who – and I think we spawned from that.

“But I do think that Tony Iommi, for what it’s worth, is the king of all demonic riffs. There’s just no one to fucking touch him. Considering he had his fretboard fingers chopped off – to this day I’m still amazed he knows he’s touching the strings.

“He’s amazing. He’s one of these guys that you can give any instrument to and he’ll come out of his dressing room playing something on it. It could be the bagpipes, or anything really.”

Black Sabbath performed 15 tracks at their final show, closing with classic 1970 hit Paranoid. The band later released a video of the track, along with their last curtain call.

