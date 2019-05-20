Watch Slipknot’s explosive two-song set on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Slipknot appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the weekend where they showcased their new single Unsainted and also played last year’s standalone track All Out Life.

The band took to the outdoor stage just hours after releasing a video for Unsainted which gave everyone a chance to see their new mask designs for the very first time.

Check out their performance on Kimmel below.

Unsainted will appear on Slipknot’s new album We Are Not Your Kind, which will launch on August 9 through Roadrunner Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter, guitarist Jim Root said: “This is the most time we’ve had to write a record and work stuff out together. One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums – not just songs.

“While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

We’ve taken a closer look at Slipknot’s new masks and compared them with their 2014 creations.

Meanwhile, it was reported yesterday that Gabrielle Crahan, the youngest daughter of Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan, died on Saturday at the age of 22.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth