Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan's daughter Gabrielle dies aged 22

Gabrielle Crahan, the youngest daughter of Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan has died.

The news was posted on Slipknot's social media channels and on Crahan's Instagram earlier today, saying that Gabrielle died on Saturday – just a day after Slipknot's performance of their new single, Unsainted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Gabrielle was 22 years old and the youngest of Crahan and wife Chantel's four children.

The statement read: "It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday, May 18, 2019.

"She was 22 years old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you. Much Love. Clown M. Shawn Crahan."

No cause of death has been revealed.