Watch short clip of Slipknot performing Vermilion live

Slipknot have released a short clip of a live performance of their track Vermilion.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2004 album Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), with the new footage featuring on their upcoming documentary Day Of The Gusano.

The film will launch in cinemas for one night only on September 6 and was directed by the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan. It documents Slipknot’s first ever visit to Mexico City in 2015 and features exclusive interviews with band members talking about the importance of their fans.

Clown said: “Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them. It’s been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you.”

Guitarist Jim Root added: “We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico – not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world.”

A full list of confirmed cities and ticketing for the screenings will be announced in July.

