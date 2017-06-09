Slipknot: Watch trailer for Day Of The Gusano documentary

Slipknot have released a trailer for their upcoming documentary titled Day Of The Gusano.

The film will launch in cinemas for one night only on September 6 and was directed by the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan. It documents Slipknot’s first ever visit to Mexico City in 2015 and features exclusive interviews with band members talking about the importance of their fan base.

Clown says: “Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them. It’s been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you.”

Guitarist Jim Root adds: “We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico – not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world.”

A full list of confirmed cities and ticketing for the screenings will be announced in July.

In addition, Corey Taylor and co have also launched their #AskSlipknot campaign, where fans are encouraged to submit their questions to the band on either Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag.

A selection will be chosen by the band to answer as part of the cinematic screening event. Submit questions before June 13 in order to be in with a chance of getting your question included.

