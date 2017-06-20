TeamRock Radio app back on Apple’s app store

The TeamRock Radio app has returned to Apple’s app store with a brand new look.

TeamRock Radio came back on the air earlier this month bringing with it the Classic Rock Magazine Show, Metal Hammer Magazine Show and Prog Magazine Show every week – plus much more.

Under the guidance of Programme Controller Philip Wilding, TeamRock Radio provides a fresh alternative to traditional rock stations, entertaining rock fans with original programming and a fresh playlist that breaks away from the same old tracks and supports new bands.

Philip says: “I’m delighted to see TeamRock Radio back on the app store and on TuneIn. Download and tune in now to hear the best contemporary and classic rock music, new and archive interviews including Steel Panther on Neil Diamond – a terrible image – Code Orange on growing up in Pittsburgh, a classic conversation and session from the Augustines and the latest edition of the Classic Rock Magazine Show and that’s just some of Tuesday’s output.

“To paraphrase Crowded House, take us with you when you go.”

TeamRock Radio ceased broadcasting on December 19, 2016, when its parent company went into liquidation. Future Plc bought the TeamRock assets, including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog print magazines and associated websites along with the TeamRock brand itself.

The Classic Rock Magazine Show is presented by editor Sian Llewellyn, The Metal Hammer Magazine Show is hosted by editor Merlin Alderslade, while The Prog Magazine Show is helmed by mag editor Jerry Ewing.

Along with the regular weekly shows, TeamRock Radio also features new listening experiences including artist-led slots where names from across the rock world curate their own playlists, choosing the tracks that changed their life.

To listen, simply click ‘Listen’ on the top right corner of this website for the pop-up player or download the TeamRock Radio app on iTunes. It’s also available via TuneIn, while select shows are also available on-demand via Mixcloud. An updated version of the old Android app is on the way.

There are no plans to return to DAB radio.

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+