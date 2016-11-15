Watch Serj Tankian perform Empty Walls with full orchestra

Serj Tankian has released a video showing him performing his track Empty Walls with a full orchestra.

The System Of A Down frontman performed two sold-out shows with the California State University Northridge (CSUN) Symphony at the Valley Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles last week. Their performance of Empty Walls from Tankian’s 2007 debut solo album Elect The Dead can be viewed below.

Tankian is a former student of CSUN.

This month, The Lyra Chamber Orchestra released a video of their cover of System Of A Down’s hit Chop Suey.

System Of A Down last week confirmed they had 15 new songs written for their upcoming sixth album.

Drummer John Dolmayan said: “We’ve been working on a new album for the last six months and there’s about 15 songs that I think are album-worthy.

“We don’t know what’s happening in terms of release, it’s still not 100% as far as plans go.

“I want everyone on board and feeling good about it, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish right now. There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on us, though, because it’s been 11 years – at least 12 by the time it comes out.”

The band will headline Download festival in 2017.

Jun 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Nancy Open Air Zenith, France

Jun 09: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 13: Berlin Wuhlheide, Germany

Jun 14: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 17: Lodz Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 20: Nimes Festival, France

Jun 23: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 30: Arras Main Square Festival, France

Jul 02: Arras Main Square Festival, France

