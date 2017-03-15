WWE’s NXT Live returns to Download UK

Download festival organisers have confirmed that WWE NXT wrestling stars including Bobby Roode, Aleister Black, Asuka and Tye Dillinger will be at this year’s festival in the UK.

WWE presents NXT were in attendance at last year’s event – and the Superstars are lined up once again to display their skills and athleticism at Download on June 9-11

Other stars so far confirmed are Kassius Ohno, Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain and Nikki Cross – with more names to be announced in due course.

Download’s Dave Bradley says: “Having WWE NXT at Download is like seeing what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object – you just know sparks are gonna fly!

“Wrestling and rock music go hand-in-hand and if last year is anything to go by, this exclusive festival experience is only going to be bigger and better for round two! This is not to be missed.”

Current NXT champion Bobby Roode adds: “Download was my very first show in NXT. The combination of NXT Superstars and massive musical acts, entertaining tens of thousands of passionate fans makes Download a unique experience.

“Returning to Download as NXT Champion will make this an extra special moment for me as a performer.”

This year’s Download festival will be headlined by System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, with tickets available from the official website.

Prior to Download, WWE Presents NXT Live! will tour across the UK. Find the dates below.

