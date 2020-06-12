Watch Rush’s new animated video for The Spirit Of Radio

Last month, Rush’s 1980 album Permanent Waves was reissued to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Now, a new animated video for the record’s lead track The Spirit Of Radio has been released which features moments from the band’s history and has plenty of Easter Eggs for eagle-eyed fans to discover.

It was created by Fantoons.tv along with producer Linda Otero and directors David Calcano and Alberto Hadyar.

Permanent Waves was reissued as a Super Deluxe Edition, 2CD Deluxe Edition, 3LP Deluxe Edition, and Deluxe Digital Edition

The Super Deluxe box features the 2015 remaster and live cuts from the Manchester Apollo, London’s Hammersmith Odeon and the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis. Aside from the music, the box set comes with a 20-page notepad reproduced from a newly-discovered piece of Le Studio letterhead, two tour programmes: The official 1980 world tour programme and the rare, unofficial Words & Pictures Vol II UK-only tour booklet.

In addition, the super deluxe edition box set includes a 40-page hardcover book with previously unreleased photos, liner notes, three replica backstage laminates, a 24”x36” poster and three Neil Peart handwritten lyric sheets.

Rush and Permanent Waves featured on the cover of issue 274 of Classic Rock magazine which is still available to buy. The lead article spans nine pages and includes an interview with Alex Lifeson along with comments from Geddy Lee, Terry Brown and art director Hugh Syme about the band’s seventh studio album.

The psychical edition also features a Rush album-by-album guide and an official Rush 'Starman' laptop sticker, while the magazine also includes Ozzy Osbourne, Robby Krieger, Queen, Bernie Marsden and more.