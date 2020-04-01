Rush: celebrating 40 years of Permanent Waves in the new issue of Classic Rock

It's been a mind-blowing few weeks, but the brand new issue of Classic Rock is now on sale.

We're really proud of it. It was the first time the team had finished an issue from the new 'normal' of sofas, makeshift desks and precariously balanced laptops, aided and abetted by Team Classic Rock's various feline assistants. Google Hangouts became our new home, and we got it done.

The new issue is a Rush spectacular celebrating 40 years of Permanent Waves (we spoke with Geddy, Alex, producer Terry Brown and art director Hugh Syme about it) and it comes with a Rush album-by-album guide and a pair of official Rush 'Starman' laptop stickers.

Understandably, we've had quite a few queries as to how the current coronavirus crisis might affect your favourite high-voltage rock'n'roll magazine.

As it stands right now, it's as near to business as usual as possible.

The new issue will be available in the shops - specifically the supermarkets and the smaller newsagents that remain open (newsagents are classified as essential retailers). But, knowing that trips outside are (and should be!) limited, we have upped our warehouse stock for those who wish to get their Classic Rock fix directly from us.

Using the word 'unprecedented' already seems clichéd, but it's also the truth. And things are changing by the day. At the moment Team Classic Rock (like so many) are all working from home, and one thing you can be certain of in these uncertain times is that we're all working hard to bring you the best content and coverage of high-voltage rock’n’roll, whether online, through our social channels and through the print magazine.

We're here to support the music scene we hold dear, so that's you, the bands, the venues, the labels, promoters… we're all in this together.

We'll adapt, there might be minor changes in the short term, but know one thing, we'll get through this stronger and this too shall pass. And think how epic the gigs and festivals will be once we're all able to congregate again.

In the meantime, please look after yourselves and one another. And keep in touch!

Team Classic Rock: Siân, Polly, Darrell, Ian, Paul, Dave and Fraser.

Features

Rush

After the “soul crushing” slog of making the Hemispheres album, for their next the planets seemed to be aligned. Permanent Waves found the band at the top of their game and put them in a different league. This is the story of the making of a masterpiece.

Robby Krieger

In this month’s Classic Rock Interview, we meet the man who swapped the horn for guitar, joined The Doors and wrote enduring classics including Light My Fire.

The Hu

A life of Mongolian traditions and rigorous classical training, mingled with a love of hard rock and metal, has made The Hu one of the most exciting new prospects in music.

Peter Green

Inside the all-star concert organised by Mick Fleetwood to celebrate the genius of guitar great Peter Green.

Queen

Even as his time ran out, Freddie Mercury was the driving force behind the band’s 1991 album Innuendo and the voice from beyond the grave on 1995’s Made In Heaven.

Giuda

Putting a reinvigorating modern spin on a style of music that was all about simply having fun, Italian glam-rockers Giuda are “making this totally unfashionable music fashionable again”.

Bernie Marsden

Bernie Marsden’s cv reads like a budding rock muso’s dream. Not only has he lived alongside some rock greats, he’s also one of the best blues-rock guitarists of his generation.

Therapy?

Thirty years on from powering their way into Northern Ireland’s indie rock scene, Andy Cairns and co. have no intention of mellowing into middle age.

Brian Fallon

Find out what the former Gaslight Anthem frontman bought when we gave him £50 to spend on vinyl records.

What's on the CD

Invisible Airwaves

Twelve of the most seductive slices of new music, from some of the hottest new artists out there, including Gluttons, Tiger Skull, Mother Vulture, Temple Smoke and more. Ride the waves and enjoy.

Your other gifts

Also with this issue: two A4-sized laptop stickers featuring Rush's iconic Starman logo, an extra magazine featuring an album-by-album guide to Rush's back catalogue, plus a special edition digital magazine featuring the legends of the 1980s: Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Van Halen and more (iPad not included!).

Regulars

The Dirt

The Jam’s updated interactive exhibition is due to visit Brighton in August; Genesis announce their first tour in 13 years; Led Zeppelin win their appeal in the long-running Stairway To Heaven legal battle; Journey fire their rhythm section; the coronavirus crisis wreaks havoc with touring schedules… Welcome back Nightwish and Nektar… Say hello to Starbenders and Marisa & The Moths… Say goodbye to Keith Olsen, Andrew Weatherall, Lyle Mays.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Quireboys

The story of 7 O’Clock, Spike and co’s infectious, rabble-rousing crowd favourite that didn’t even have a chorus for the first few years of its life.

Q&A: Ozzy Osbourne

The Prince Of Darkness looks back on a difficult year, a new album and being an ‘ordinary man’.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Broken Witt Rebels

They have plans way above their station, and they plan to “come, conquer and then fuck off”.

Reviews

New albums from Pearl Jam, H.e.a.t, Tesla, Joe Satriani, FM, Buffalo Summer, Brian Fallon, The Strokes, Robert Cray, Candlemass, Sky Valley Mistress… Reissues from Def Leppard, Marillion, David Bowie, Thin Lizzy, Jefferson Airplane, Tears For Fears, Blue Öyster Cult, Sugar/Bob Mould… DVDs, films and books on The Band, Brian Jones, Jimmy Page, John Entwistle, The Hollies… Live reviews of Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute To Ginger Baker, Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green, Lindemann, Supergrass, Those Damn Crows.

Live Previews

Our previews of now-postponed gigs from Nick Mason’s A Saucerful Of Secrets, Richard Marx, Redd Kross, Scarlet Rebels and Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons. Due to numerous and ongoing cancellations there is no Tour Dates section this issue.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Joe Satriani

The six-string whizz on the records and artists that are of lasting significance to him.

