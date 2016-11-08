Watch Rolling Stones video for Hate To See You Go

The Rolling Stones have released a new music video for their cover of Little Walter’s Hate To See You Go.

The song appears on from the Rolling Stones’ upcoming blues covers album Blue & Lonesome, due for release on December 2 via Polydor Records. It’s their first studio album since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

They previously issued a short snippet of the track.

Blue & Lonesome was recorded over three days in London in December 2015 at British Grove Studios and was played live in the studio without overdubs. Recording was overseen by longtime Stones producer Don Was.

The Stones also previously revealed a short clip of their take on Little Walter track Just Your Fool.

Was says: “This album is manifest testament to the purity of their love for making music, and the blues is, for the Stones, the fountainhead of everything they do.”

Blue & Lonesome also features covers of songs by artists including Jimmy Reed, Willie Dixon, Eddie Taylor, Little Walter and Howlin’ Wolf.

Guitarist Eric Clapton and percussionist Jim Keltner guest on the album.

Rolling Stones Blue & Lonesome tracklist

Just Your Fool (Little Walter) Commit A Crime (Howlin’ Wolf) Blue And Lonesome (Little Walter) All Of Your Love (Magic Sam) I Gotta Go (Little Walter) Everybody Knows About My Good Thing (Little Johnny Taylor) Ride ‘Em On Down (Eddie Taylor) Hate To See You Go (Little Walter) Hoo Doo Blues (Lightnin’ Slim) Little Rain (Jimmy Reed) Just Like I Treat You (Willie Dixon) I Can’t Quit You Baby (Willie Dixon)

