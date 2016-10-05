Rolling Stones tease blues album in 2 new video clips

The Rolling Stones have released two brief teaser clips to promote what is thought to be an upcoming album of blues cover versions.

It was announced this week that the Stones would release a blues covers album later this year and a full announcement is due to be made on October 6 (Thursday).

Two teaser clips can now be viewed below.

Long-time Stones producer Don Was said this week that the as-yet-untitled record was recorded in a short space of time.

He added: “The album consists of covers of blues songs of Chicago. It was recorded live in the studio in just three days, with the musicians in a circle around the microphones.

“There was no retouching on the pieces. The record sounds very crude, very authentic. It captures the essence of what they are.”

Earlier this year, Stones guitarist Keith Richards said the band’s first album since 2005’s A Bigger Bang was “in the can” but warned fans that it might be a “surprise” to some people.

The Rolling Stones will also launch a live package titled Havana Moon on November 11. It was recorded at their free show in Cuba in March this year, and was performed in front of an estimated 1.2 million fans.

