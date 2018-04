The Rolling Stones announce new album Blue & Lonesome

The Rolling Stones have announced that they’ll release their first studio album since 2005’s A Bigger Bang later this year.

Titled Blue & Lonesome, it’ll launch on December 2 via Polydor Records, with pre-orders now being taken.

It was recorded over three days in London in December 2015 at British Grove Studios and was played live in the studio without overdubs. Recording was overseen by longtime Stones producer Don Was.

It features 12 cover versions, with the band revealing a short clip of their take on Little Walter track Just Your Fool. Listen to it below.

Was says: “This album is manifest testament to the purity of their love for making music, and the blues is, for the Stones, the fountainhead of everything they do.”

It also features covers of songs by artists including Jimmy Reed, Willie Dixon, Eddie Taylor, Little Walter and Howlin’ Wolf.

Guitarist Eric Clapton and percussionist Jim Keltner guest on the album.

Earlier this year, Stones guitarist Keith Richards said the new album was “in the can” but warned fans that it might be a “surprise” to some people.

The Rolling Stones will also launch a live package titled Havana Moon on November 11. It was recorded at their free show in Cuba in March this year, and was performed in front of an estimated 1.2 million fans.

Rolling Stones Blue & Lonesome tracklist

Just Your Fool (Little Walter) Commit A Crime (Howlin’ Wolf) Blue And Lonesome (Little Walter) All Of Your Love (Magic Sam) I Gotta Go (Little Walter) Everybody Knows About My Good Thing (Little Johnny Taylor) Ride ‘Em On Down (Eddie Taylor) Hate To See You Go (Little Walter) Hoo Doo Blues (Lightnin’ Slim) Little Rain (Jimmy Reed) Just Like I Treat You (Willie Dixon) I Can’t Quit You Baby (Willie Dixon)

