Watch Queensryche's psychedelic lyric video for The Verdict track Inner Unrest

Queensryche have released a lyric video for their track Inner Unrest.

It’s the latest song lifted from the band’s latest studio album The Verdict which arrived last year through Century Media.

Frontman Todd LaTorre says: “Inner Unrest is an abstract characterisation loosely based on the struggles dealing with PTSD. The internal and external battles one must fight daily.”

Queensryche previously released Man The Machine, Dark Reverie, Blood Of The Levant, Light-years and Propaganda Fashion from the follow-up to 2015's Condition Human.

The band have released the promo as they prepare for their upcoming headline US tour with John 5 and Eve To Adam.

The run of shows will get under way at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room on January 17 and wrap up at Orlando’s Plaza Live on February 27.