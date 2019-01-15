Queensryche share lyric video for new single Dark Reverie

Queensryche have shared a lyric video for their new single titled Dark Reverie.

The song follows Man The Machine which launched in November last year – with both tracks taken from the band’s upcoming studio album The Verdict.

It’ll be released on March 1 via Century Media Records and is their first album since 2015’s Condition Human.

Guitarist Parker Lundgren says: “Dark Reverie is a guitar-driven progressive ballad addressing self-reflection during times of tragedy and the questions we ask ourselves while grieving.”

Vocalist Todd La Torre previously said he was extremely proud of the new record, and added: “The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding.

“I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Queensryche will return to the road from next month for a run of dates across the US before they head over to Europe for a handful of festival shows in the summer.

Queensryche: The Verdict

1. Blood Of The Levant

2. Man The Machine

3. Light-years

4. Inside Out

5. Propaganda Fashion

6. Dark Reverie

7. Bent

8. Inner Unrest

9. Launder The Conscience

10. Portrait