Queensryche share video for new single Blood Of The Levant

Queensryche have released a video for their brand new single Blood Of The Levant.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming studio album The Verdict, which will launch this Friday (March 1) via Century Media.

They previously released the tracks Man The Machine and Dark Reverie from the follow-up to 2015’s Condition Human.

Frontman Todd La Torre says: “We are very excited to unveil our new video Blood Of The Levant from our upcoming album The Verdict.

“This song and video are based on real events that sparked the onset of the Syrian war. We would like to thank David Brodsky and Allison Woest from MyGoodEye Music Visuals for bringing our vision and concept to life on screen.

“A very special thanks as well to the additional cast and crew for their valued dedication to this effort. Looking forward to seeing you all on the road!”

Queensryche are preparing to head out on tour in support of The Verdict this coming weekend, when they kick off a US tour.

They’ll then return to Europe this summer for further shows, including sets at Wacken Open Air and Bloodstock.

Queensryche: The Verdict

1. Blood Of The Levant

2. Man The Machine

3. Light-years

4. Inside Out

5. Propaganda Fashion

6. Dark Reverie

7. Bent

8. Inner Unrest

9. Launder The Conscience

10. Portrait