Queensryche release lyric video for Propaganda Fashion

US prog metallers Queensrcyhe have released a new lyric video for Propaganda Fashion. The track is taken from the band's most recent album The Verdict and you can watch the video in full below.

“Hello, Queensryche fans! Here's our lyric video for the song Propaganda Fashion," bassist Eddie Jackson tells Prog. "Lyrically it surrounds a political message used to persuade an audience, in order to make something appear more powerful, meaningful or real than it actually is.”

The band, who will tour the US in 2020 with John 5 and Eve Top Adam as support, are also on the road in Europe with Firewind in November and December.

They will play:

GRE Thessaloniki Fix Factory Of Sound - November 15

GRE Athens The Fuzz Club - 16

POL Krakow Kwadrat - 19

AUS Telfs RathausSaal Telfs - 21

SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben - 23

SWE Gothenburg Tradgarn - 24

NOR Olso Tradgarn - 25

DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset - 26

GER Mannheim MS Connexion - December 4

AUS Dornbirn Conrad Sohm - 5

GER Geiselwind Christmas Bash - 6

GER Oberhausen Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - 7