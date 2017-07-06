Watch Orchestra Of Spheres’ far out video for Rocket #9

Orchestra Of Spheres have released a 360° video for their take on Sun Ra’s Rocket #9.

It’s taken from the band’s new album Brothers And Sisters Of The Black Lagoon which arrived in May.

The promo sees Orchestra Of Spheres leave Earth behind and travel into space where they whizz past sofas, vases, televisions and metal containers – before everything takes a psychedelic twist towards the end.

The video was created by Dan Harris who says of the shoot: “This project was basically a giant experiment. I’d been playing around with a bunch of different programs and ideas and they all just seemed to converge with perfect timing.

“I had made a few of these 3D environments and wanted to put a band into one of them. Because their live shows often incorporate a lot of crazy costumes and set design, Orchestra Of Spheres seemed the perfect choice.”

He adds: “Originally, it was just going to be one environment, with a bunch of objects floating around. The idea was ‘playing a show on Venus’. But once I started, I figured out more and more things I could do and the scope and narrative just took on a life of its own.”

The New Zealand outfit are about to embark on a European tour which will get under way this coming weekend. See a list of their live dates below.

Jul 08: Lausanne Cite De La Musique Festival, Switzerland

Jul 09: Biel Bienne Open Air, Switzerland

Jul 10: Zurich Boschbar, Switzerland

Jul 12: Udine Visi (On)Air, Italy

Jul 13: Offagna New Evo Festival, Italy

Jul 14: Lugano Buskers Festival, Switzerland

Jul 15: Faenza Fresco Festival, Italy

Jul 19: Avignon La Gare De Coustellet, France

Jul 21: Braga Milhoes De Festa, Portugal

Jul 22: Vigo Sinsal Festival, Spain

Jul 26: Geneva Bains Des Paquis, Switzerland

Jul 28: Berlin Wassermusik Festival, Germany

