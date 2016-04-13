Orchestra Of Spheres premiere Anklung Song

Orchestra Of Spheres have released a stream of their track Anklung Song with Prog.

It’s taken from the New Zealand outfit’s upcoming album Brothers And Sisters Of The Black Lagoon, out on May 13.

The band report the album was inspired by the 2015 general election in their homeland, saying it was a “somewhat depressing time.”

They continue: “The politicians had been rooting around in shit again. It was bad politics, dirty politics. Big, fat Dotcom tried to sabotage the show. It backfired. It was weird, corrupt, boring and sleazy in equal measures. Ultimately the status quo prevailed.”

They add: “We’re not a political band. We want to make beautiful things and give love to people through sound. Our music bounces off the ground and goes up into the air – but we’re living in dark times.”

Orchestra Of Spheres will head out on the road across Europe next month.

Orchestra Of Spheres Brothers And Sisters Of The Black Lagoon tracklist

Bells Intro Trapdoors Walking Through Walls Day At The Beach Anklung Song In The Face Of Love Reel World Cluster Rocket #9 Let Us Not Forget Divine Horses

May 13: Tours Le Temps Machine, France

May 14: Brest Festival Le Lac, France

May 16: Bamberg Alte Seilerei, Germany

May 17: Dresden Az Conni, Germany

May 18: Erfurt Frau Korte, Germany

May 19: Bern Rossli, Switzerland

May 20: Geneva May In The Park, Switzerland

May 21: Paris Les Instants Chavires, France

May 22: Krefeld Jazzkeller, Germany

May 25: Brighton Green Door Store, UK

May 26: London Club Makossa, UK

May 27: Bournemouth The Winchester, UK

May 28: London Raw Power Festival, UK

May 29: Istanbul Chill Out Festival, Turkey

May 31: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain

Jun 01: Madrid Siroco, Spain

Jun 02: Lisbon Damas, Portugal

Jun 03: Porto Teatro Municipal Rivoli, Portugal

Jun 04: Oviedo Lata De Zinc, Spain

Jun 05: Zaragoza Centro Civico Delicias, Spain

Jun 07: Toulouse Les Pavillons Sauvages, France

Jun 08: Melle Le Cafe Du Boulevard, France

Jun 10: Eindhoven Psych Lab, Netherlands

Jun 11: Basel OFF Bar, Switzerland

Jun 12: Geneva Baz’art, Switzerland