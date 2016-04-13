Orchestra Of Spheres premiere Anklung Song

Orchestra Of Spheres have released a stream of their track Anklung Song with Prog.
It’s taken from the New Zealand outfit’s upcoming album Brothers And Sisters Of The Black Lagoon, out on May 13.
The band report the album was inspired by the 2015 general election in their homeland, saying it was a “somewhat depressing time.”
They continue: “The politicians had been rooting around in shit again. It was bad politics, dirty politics. Big, fat Dotcom tried to sabotage the show. It backfired. It was weird, corrupt, boring and sleazy in equal measures. Ultimately the status quo prevailed.”
They add: “We’re not a political band. We want to make beautiful things and give love to people through sound. Our music bounces off the ground and goes up into the air – but we’re living in dark times.”
Orchestra Of Spheres will head out on the road across Europe next month.
Orchestra Of Spheres Brothers And Sisters Of The Black Lagoon tracklist
- Bells Intro
- Trapdoors
- Walking Through Walls
- Day At The Beach
- Anklung Song
- In The Face Of Love
- Reel World
- Cluster
- Rocket #9
- Let Us Not Forget
- Divine Horses
Orchestra Of Spheres 2016 tour dates
May 13: Tours Le Temps Machine, France
May 14: Brest Festival Le Lac, France
May 16: Bamberg Alte Seilerei, Germany
May 17: Dresden Az Conni, Germany
May 18: Erfurt Frau Korte, Germany
May 19: Bern Rossli, Switzerland
May 20: Geneva May In The Park, Switzerland
May 21: Paris Les Instants Chavires, France
May 22: Krefeld Jazzkeller, Germany
May 25: Brighton Green Door Store, UK
May 26: London Club Makossa, UK
May 27: Bournemouth The Winchester, UK
May 28: London Raw Power Festival, UK
May 29: Istanbul Chill Out Festival, Turkey
May 31: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain
Jun 01: Madrid Siroco, Spain
Jun 02: Lisbon Damas, Portugal
Jun 03: Porto Teatro Municipal Rivoli, Portugal
Jun 04: Oviedo Lata De Zinc, Spain
Jun 05: Zaragoza Centro Civico Delicias, Spain
Jun 07: Toulouse Les Pavillons Sauvages, France
Jun 08: Melle Le Cafe Du Boulevard, France
Jun 10: Eindhoven Psych Lab, Netherlands
Jun 11: Basel OFF Bar, Switzerland
Jun 12: Geneva Baz’art, Switzerland