Watch Nick Mason talk Pink Floyd in new video clip

A video clip of an interview with former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has been released by US show Speakeasy.

Mason is interviewed by David Fricke about his career, with the clip showing a snippet of their conversation about the creative forces that were within the band.

Mason says: “The fact that David Gilmour and Roger Waters don’t want to work together is part of the reason that we managed to do the good work that we did do.

“That actually if there hadn’t been that friction, we probably wouldn’t have made the albums that we did make.”

Speakeasy is into its third season, with other artists including Steve Earle and Gary Clark Jr dropping into the studio to give insights into their lives and careers.

Waters, Rush bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee, Carlos Santana, John Mellencamp, David Crosby and Graham Nash have all previously appeared on the show.

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason talks V&A exhibition