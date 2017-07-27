Watch Myrkur’s haunting new video for Ulvinde

Myrkur have released a haunting new video for their track Ulvinde.

It’s been taken from multi-instrumentalist Amalie Bruun’s upcoming album Mareridt – Danish for Nightmare – which is due out on September 15 via Relapse Records.

The video was directed, filmed and edited by Mats Ek and shows a seemingly possessed Bruun crawling through forests and trying to make her way across bleak landscapes.

Myrkur previously revealed the track Måneblôt from the album.

The new album was recorded between Copenhagen and Seattle with producer Randall Dunn and is said to be “a rich juxtaposition of the dark and the light, the moon and the mother earth, the witch and the saint.”

Mareridt will explore “deeper into the mysterious and the feminine with compositions that further progress Bruun’s visionary blend of metal with gorgeous, stirring melodies, dark folk passages, choral arrangements and superb, horrific beauty.”

Last month, it was announced that Myrkur will support Solstafir on their European winter tour which takes place throughout November and December. Find further details below.

Myrkur Mareridt tracklist

Mareridt Måneblôt The Serpent Crown Elleskudt De Tre Piker Funeral (feat. Chelsea Wolfe) Ulvinde Gladiatrix Kætteren Børnehjem

Nov 17: London Heaven, UK

Nov 18: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands

Nov 19: Lille Maison Folie Beaulieu, France

Nov 20: Paris Alhambra, France

Nov 21: Rennes Antipode MJC, France

Nov 23: Bilbao Santana27, Spain

Nov 24: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Nov 25: Barcelona Razzmatazz2, Spain

Nov 27: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Nov 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 30: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Dec 01: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Dec 07: Budapest A38, Hungary

Dec 08: Wien Arena, Austria

Dec 11: Praha Roxy, Czech Republic

Dec 12: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany

Dec 13: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Dec 15: Rotterdam maasSilo, Netherlands

Dec 16: Brussells VK, Belgium

Dec 18: Kobenhavn Pumpehuset, Germany

Dec 20: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

