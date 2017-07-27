Watch Myrkur’s haunting new video for Ulvinde

Myrkur have released a haunting new video for their track Ulvinde.
It’s been taken from multi-instrumentalist Amalie Bruun’s upcoming album Mareridt – Danish for Nightmare – which is due out on September 15 via Relapse Records.
The video was directed, filmed and edited by Mats Ek and shows a seemingly possessed Bruun crawling through forests and trying to make her way across bleak landscapes.
Myrkur previously revealed the track Måneblôt from the album.
The new album was recorded between Copenhagen and Seattle with producer Randall Dunn and is said to be “a rich juxtaposition of the dark and the light, the moon and the mother earth, the witch and the saint.”
Mareridt will explore “deeper into the mysterious and the feminine with compositions that further progress Bruun’s visionary blend of metal with gorgeous, stirring melodies, dark folk passages, choral arrangements and superb, horrific beauty.”
Last month, it was announced that Myrkur will support Solstafir on their European winter tour which takes place throughout November and December. Find further details below.
Myrkur Mareridt tracklist
- Mareridt
- Måneblôt
- The Serpent
- Crown
- Elleskudt
- De Tre Piker
- Funeral (feat. Chelsea Wolfe)
- Ulvinde
- Gladiatrix
- Kætteren
- Børnehjem
Myrkur tour dates with Solstafir
Nov 17: London Heaven, UK
Nov 18: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands
Nov 19: Lille Maison Folie Beaulieu, France
Nov 20: Paris Alhambra, France
Nov 21: Rennes Antipode MJC, France
Nov 23: Bilbao Santana27, Spain
Nov 24: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Nov 25: Barcelona Razzmatazz2, Spain
Nov 27: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Nov 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Nov 30: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Dec 01: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Dec 07: Budapest A38, Hungary
Dec 08: Wien Arena, Austria
Dec 11: Praha Roxy, Czech Republic
Dec 12: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany
Dec 13: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Dec 15: Rotterdam maasSilo, Netherlands
Dec 16: Brussells VK, Belgium
Dec 18: Kobenhavn Pumpehuset, Germany
Dec 20: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden