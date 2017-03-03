Watch Metallica play Master Of Puppets live in Singapore

Metallica have released a live video showcasing their performance of classic track Master Of Puppets.

It was filmed at Singapore’s Indoor Stadium on January 22 – part of the band’s tour of the Far East in support of 2016 album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

In addition, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich have released a five-minute recap promo of that night’s set, which can be watched below.

Last week, vocalist and guitarist Hetfield admitted that while he’d like to make changes to some of the band’s older albums, he would never do it because they were “snapshots of history.”

He said: “I find it a little frustrating when bands re-record classic albums with pretty much the same songs and have it replace the original. It erases that piece of history.

“These records are a product of a certain time in life – they’re snapshots of history and they’re part of our story.”

Metallica are now back on the road in South America and played Mexico City’s Foro Sol last night. They have two further dates at the venue this weekend ahead of an appearance at Lollapalooza Brazil on March 25. They’ll then head out on the North American leg of their WorldWired tour from May.

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 05: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

