Watch lyric video for Tilt track No Superman

Tilt have released a lyric video for their track No Superman.

The song appeared on the band’s Hinterland album, which launched last year.

Tilt features the core lineup of Robin Boult, David Stewart and Steve Vantsis – who have written, recorded and toured with Fish – along with Paul Humphreys and PJ Dourley.

It Bites and Fish touring keyboardist John Beck and Frost* and Lonely Robot mainman John Mitchell also appear on the album, while Mitchell also mixed Hinterland.

Vantsis tells Prog: “We originally recorded No Superman for our debut EP Million Dollar Wound in 2008 and people loved the track, so when it came to recording Hinterland we thought the song deserved a second chance.

“We re-recorded the drums and some of the other instruments and John Mitchell re-mixed and mastered it. And we’re glad we did, it sounds a lot bigger as a result.

“We’re really looking forward to taking the songs out soon at Winters End on February 24 and Boerderij Progdreams VI on March 4. It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work behind the scenes.”

The Hinterland cover

Tilt Hinterland tracklist