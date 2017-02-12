The Dillinger Escape Plan in tour bus smash

Thirteen people were taken to hospital earlier today after a truck rammed into the side of The Dillinger Escape Plan’s tour bus.

The band had been travelling from Warsaw to Krakow in Poland when the incident occurred.

The Associated Press report that none of the band members were seriously hurt but were taken to a local hospital for tests. A pregnant woman who was also on the bus was unharmed in the crash.

The most seriously injured person at the scene was the driver of the truck that hit the band’s vehicle, which was parked “partly on the road and partly on its hard shoulder.”

As a result of the smash, tonight’s planned show at Krakow’s Kwadrat has been cancelled. Their next scheduled appearance is in Leipzig, Germany, on February 14. At the time of writing, that show will go ahead as planned.

The Dillinger Escape Plan have been on tour in support of their new album Dissociation, which launched in October last year. The band announced in 2016 that it would be the final release before splitting up.

Explaining the decision, Guitarist Ben Weinman said: “I think in some ways we wanted to pull a Seinfeld – we didn’t want to get to the point where we’re stopping because we have to, because we’re old or people are kind of over it.

“I feel way more empowered in making hard decisions. I don’t like the idea of slowing down or doing it less often. I like to just dive in full-force and take things to the extreme, because that’s what this band has always been about.”

Feb 14: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Feb 15: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Vienna Szene, Austria

Feb 17: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 18: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Feb 20: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Feb 21: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Feb 22: Turin Hiroshima Mon Amour, Italy

Feb 23: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Feb 24: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France

Feb 25: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Feb 26: Madrid Barcelo, Spain

Feb 28: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Mar 01: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Mar 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, France

Mar 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Mar 05: Brussels AB Ballroom, Belgium

