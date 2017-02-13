Trending

Corey: Stone Sour album is “coolest” since Slipknot’s debut

By News  

Corey Taylor says Stone Sour album sessions are speeding along – and they have 16 songs completed

Stone Sour
Stone Sour

Corey Taylor says the band’s upcoming sixth record is “probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album.”

They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2013’s House Of Gold & Bones – Part 2 with producer Jay Ruston and have been recording the material live – a move Taylor says has brought incredible energy into the studio.

The Slipknot frontman tells the BBC Rock Show with Daniel P Carter: “We’re almost done with the album. We hit the ground, basically finishing a song a day. We started in the studio on January 7 and we have 16 songs done – we only have three left. It’s unbelievable. We’ve only really taken time off because we needed to.

“We just destroyed it and it sounds incredible. Everyone is saying the same thing – not only are the songs good, but the energy is incredible because it has that live vibe. This is not beat-detected, auto-tuned or pitch-corrected. It’s so bad ass it’s not even funny.”

Taylor adds: “We have six singles on this album. I’m really excited – this album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

No release date has been confirmed for the album, but it’s expected to launch later this year.

Stone Sour released a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of their 2006 album Come What(ever) May in December.

