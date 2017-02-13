Angus Young joins Guns N’ Roses onstage at Sydney show

Angus Young joined Guns N’ Roses onstage over the weekend for the band’s two performances in Sydney, Australia.
Axl Rose and co played at the city’s ANZ Stadium on Friday and Saturday night – and the AC/DC guitarist joined them for Whole Lotta Rosie and Riff Raff at both shows.
Speculation had been mounting as to whether Young would hook up with Guns N’ Roses after he personally welcomed them to Sydney on Thursday night – taking the band by surprise wearing an orange security vest at the airport.
Following the Friday night performance, bassist Duff McKagan tweeted: “Thank you Sydney. That Angus guy is pretty good, me thinks.”
Watch two video clips below.
The two camps have grown closer since Guns N’ Roses frontman Rose joined AC/DC for their live Rock Or Bust shows after vocalist Brian Johnson was forced to take a step back from the Aussie giants due to hearing problems in early 2016.
Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour continues on February 14, when they play Melbourne’s Cricket Ground.
Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime 2017 tour dates so far
Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Feb 18: Adelaide Oval
Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium
Feb 25: Singapore Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Feb 28: Bangkok SCG Stadium Thailand
Mar 03: Dubai Autism Rocks Arena, UAE
May 27: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
May 30: Bilbao San Mames Stadium, Spain
Jun 02: Lisbon Passeio Martimo De Alges, Portugal
Jun 04: Madrid Vincente Calderon Stadium, Spain
Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jun 10: Imola Greenfield, Italy
Jun 13: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 16: London Olympic Stadium, UK
Jun 20: Gdansk Stadion Energy, Poland
Jun 22: Hannover Messe, Germany
Jun 24: Werchter Classic, Belgium
Jun 27: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jun 29: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden
Jul 01: Hameelinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 04: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jul 07: Paris Stade De France, France
Jul 10: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria
Jul 12: Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland
Jul 15: Tel Aviv Israel Hayarkon Park, Israel
Jul 27: St Louis Dome At America”s Center, MO
Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN
Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field At Mile High, CO
Aug 08: Miami Marlins Stadium, FL
Aug 16: Buffalo New Era Field, NY
Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC
Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON
Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB
Aug 27: Regina New Mosaic Stadium At Evraz Place, SK
Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB
Sep 01: Vancouver Place Stadium, BC
Sep 03: George Gorge, WA
Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX
Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX