Watch Metallica perform with Lady Gaga at Grammys

Metallica took to the stage with Lady Gaga at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, last night for a performance of the band’s track Moth Into Flame.
The song was marred by microphone troubles for frontman James Hetfield, who was forced to share the mic with Lady Gaga for the first part of the song which features on their latest album Hardwird… To Self-Destruct.
Clearly unhappy at the situation, Hetfield kicked over his mic stand and threw his guitar offstage at the end of the song.
Before the show, Lady Gaga posted a picture of her new back tattoo of a moth and thanked the band following the performance, which saw her dive into the crowd, saying: “One of the best times I’ve ever had on stage ever. These guys rock hard! Metallica, thank you to you and your loyal fans for honouring me and monsters with that moment.”
Metallica had been nominated in the Best Rock Song category for Hardwired, but lost out to David Bowie’s Blackstar. Bowie also posthumously won Best Rock Performance and Best Alternative Music Album for Blackstar.
Other winners on the night included Cage The Elephant’s Tell Me I’m Pretty which scooped the Best Rock Album award, and Megadeth picked up their first Grammy in the Best Metal Performance category for their 15th studio album, Dystopia.
After the show, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine said: “Thank you to everyone who made winning this Grammy possible. A life changing event. We love you all .”
Find a select list of nominees below with winners highlighted in bold.
Grammy 2017 nominations and winners
Best Metal Performance
Baroness – Shock Me
Gojira – Silvera
Korn – Rotting In Vain
Megadeth – Dystopia
Periphery – The Price Is Wrong
Best Rock Performance
Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)
Beyonce Featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself
David Bowie – Blackstar
Disturbed – The Sound of Silence” (Live on Conan)
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Best Rock Song
David Bowie – Blackstar
Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human
Metallica – Hardwired
Radiohead – Burn the Witch
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Best Rock Album
Blink-182 – California
Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gojira – Magma
Panic At The Disco – Death of a Bachelor
Weezer – Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
David Bowie – Blackstar
PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Best New Age Album
John Burke – Orogen
Enya – Dark Sky Island
Peter Kater & Tina Guo – Inner Passion
Vangelis – Rosetta
White Sun – White Sun II
Best Traditional Blues Album
Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake The Feeling
Joe Bonamassa – Live At The Greek Theatre
Luther Dickinson – Blues & Ballads
Vasti Jackson – The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers
Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat