Watch Metallica perform with Lady Gaga at Grammys

Metallica took to the stage with Lady Gaga at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, last night for a performance of the band’s track Moth Into Flame.

The song was marred by microphone troubles for frontman James Hetfield, who was forced to share the mic with Lady Gaga for the first part of the song which features on their latest album Hardwird… To Self-Destruct.

Clearly unhappy at the situation, Hetfield kicked over his mic stand and threw his guitar offstage at the end of the song.

Before the show, Lady Gaga posted a picture of her new back tattoo of a moth and thanked the band following the performance, which saw her dive into the crowd, saying: “One of the best times I’ve ever had on stage ever. These guys rock hard! Metallica, thank you to you and your loyal fans for honouring me and monsters with that moment.”

Metallica had been nominated in the Best Rock Song category for Hardwired, but lost out to David Bowie’s Blackstar. Bowie also posthumously won Best Rock Performance and Best Alternative Music Album for Blackstar.

Other winners on the night included Cage The Elephant’s Tell Me I’m Pretty which scooped the Best Rock Album award, and Megadeth picked up their first Grammy in the Best Metal Performance category for their 15th studio album, Dystopia.

After the show, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine said: “Thank you to everyone who made winning this Grammy possible. A life changing event. We love you all .”

Find a select list of nominees below with winners highlighted in bold.

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

Grammy 2017 nominations and winners

Best Metal Performance

Baroness – Shock Me

Gojira – Silvera

Korn – Rotting In Vain

Megadeth – Dystopia

Periphery – The Price Is Wrong

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)

Beyonce Featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself

David Bowie – Blackstar

Disturbed – The Sound of Silence” (Live on Conan)

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best Rock Song

David Bowie – Blackstar

Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human

Metallica – Hardwired

Radiohead – Burn the Witch

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best Rock Album

Blink-182 – California

Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira – Magma

Panic At The Disco – Death of a Bachelor

Weezer – Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Best New Age Album

John Burke – Orogen

Enya – Dark Sky Island

Peter Kater & Tina Guo – Inner Passion

Vangelis – Rosetta

White Sun – White Sun II

Best Traditional Blues Album

Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake The Feeling

Joe Bonamassa – Live At The Greek Theatre

Luther Dickinson – Blues & Ballads

Vasti Jackson – The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers

Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat