Watch lyric video for The Neal Morse Band’s catchy new track Vanity Fair

The Neal Morse Band have released a lyric video for their track Vanity Fair.

The song will feature on the band’s new album The Great Adventure, which will launch on January 25 via Radiant Records/Metal Blade.

The group previously released the title track, along with Welcome To The World and Welcome To The World 2.

The Great Adventure follows 2016’s The Similitude Of A Dream, which closes with the lyric: “Let the great adventure now begin…”

"It’s described as the “perfect companion piece” to the last record, which was a partial retelling of John Bunyan’s The Pilgrim’s Progress and fuses rock, metal, classical and jazz elements.

Morse said: “This band continues to amaze me! I have to say it was a little daunting to follow up The Similitude Of A Dream as it was such a special album and it delivered every night at our concerts, but I believe that The Great Adventure will have a tremendous impact as well.

“This new double album is everything that I hoped it would be. I listened through last night and I was in tears at the end!”

Morse is joined in the lineup by drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Randy George, keyboardist Bill Hubauer and guitarist Eric Gillette.

The Neal Morse Band will head out on the road from next month in support of the record.

The Neal Morse Band: The Great Adventure

Act I

Chapter 1

1. Overture

2. The Dream Isn’t Over

Chapter 2

3. Welcome To The World

4. A Momentary Change

5. Dark Melody

6. I Got To Run

7. To The River

Chapter 3

8. The Great Adventure

9. Venture In Black

10. Hey Ho Let’s Go

11. Beyond The Borders

Act II

Chapter 4

1. Overture 2

2. Long Ago

3. The Dream Continues

4. Fighting With Destiny

5. Vanity Fair

Chapter 5

6. Welcome To The World 2

7. The Element Of Fear

8. Child Of Wonder

9. The Great Despair

10. Freedom Calling

11. A Love That Never Dies