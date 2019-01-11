The Neal Morse Band share studio video for Welcome To The World 2

The Neal Morse Band have released a studio video to showcase their new track Welcome To The World 2.

The song has been taken from the group’s upcoming album The Great Adventure, which will arrive on January 25 via Radiant Records/Metal Blade.

The Neal Morse Band shared Welcome To The World and the title track late last year.

Drummer Mike Portnoy said of the follow-up to The Similitude Of A Dream: “While the album is made up of two acts and five epic chapters, there are many songs within the chapters with constant reoccurring themes, riffs and melodies that make the entire album a very cinematic experience – continuing on from its predecessor.”

Vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist Morse and Portnoy are joined in the lineup by bassist Randy George, keyboardist Bill Hubauer and guitarist Eric Gillette.

They’ll head out on the road from next month and have shows lined up across North America, the UK and Europe.

Find a list of all dates below, along with The Great Adventure tracklist and cover art.

The Neal Morse Band: The Great Adventure

Act I

Chapter 1

1. Overture

2. The Dream Isn’t Over

Chapter 2

3. Welcome To The World

4. A Momentary Change

5. Dark Melody

6. I Got To Run

7. To The River

Chapter 3

8. The Great Adventure

9. Venture In Black

10. Hey Ho Let’s Go

11. Beyond The Borders

Act II

Chapter 4

1. Overture 2

2. Long Ago

3. The Dream Continues

4. Fighting With Destiny

5. Vanity Fair

Chapter 5

6. Welcome To The World 2

7. The Element Of Fear

8. Child Of Wonder

9. The Great Despair

10. Freedom Calling

11. A Love That Never Dies