Watch lyric video for Sixx AM’s 2017 version of Accidents Can Happen

Sixx AM have released a lyric video for their 2017 version of Accidents Can Happen.

The song features on The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack: 10th Anniversary Edition, which launched late last month via Eleven Seven Music.

Along with the re-imagined version of Accidents Can Happen, the record also features reworkings of Life Is Beautiful and Girl With The Golden Eyes. The package also includes new artwork and personal liner notes from the band.

The soundtrack was released to coincide with the reissue of Nikki Sixx’s 2007 book The Heroin Diaries, which takes an unflinching look at the former Motley Crue bassist’s descent into drug addiction during the height of the band’s fame.

The new publication features never-before-seen photographs and additional chapters.

Sixx said: “Over the last 10 years I’ve met so many people who have thanked me for The Heroin Diaries and say that it saved their lives. But the truth is, writing The Heroin Diaries saved my life too.”

The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack: 10th Anniversary Edition is available to purchase from Amazon.

Main picture: Dustin Jack

