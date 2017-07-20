Nikki Sixx’s The Heroin Diaries set to become graphic novel

Nikki Sixx’s book The Heroin Diaries is to become a graphic novel.

The 2008 publication offered an unflinching look at the former Motley Crue bassist’s descent into drug addiction during the height of the band’s fame – and also featured commentary from his bandmates Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars.

Now it’s to become a graphic novel and published through Heavy Metal, who recently announced plans to release a new Iron Maiden comic book series featuring band mascot Eddie.

Sixx says: “The Heroin Diaries has always been deeply personal to me. So when the idea came up for a graphic novel based on the story, who better to partner with than the iconic Heavy Metal brand? I grew up reading their magazine as a kid.

“This is really a passion project and I’ve been intimately involved in every step along the way – from the storyline to the look and feel of the art.

“Working with Jeff, Rantz and their team has been an inspiring experience and I think we came up with a really unique spin on The Heroin Diaries that tells the story from a different angle.”

He continues: “It is meant to be a treat for fans of The Heroin Diaries old and new and I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed putting it together for you.”

Heavy Metal CEO Jeff Krelitz adds: “I’ve been the biggest fan of Motley Crue since the release of Too Fast For Love and have nothing but the greatest respect for Nikki and his songwriting.

“So for us to be able to collaborate with him on bringing this tragedy-to-triumph to a new audience in a powerful way is a dream come true.”

A preview of the 12 x 12 graphic novel is currently available at the San Diego Comic Con which runs through Sunday, July 23.

View a page from the publication below.

Nikki Sixx says he’s “unofficially retired” from touring