Watch Joey Jordison's Vimic performing live

Vimic have released the first footage of them performing live.

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison’s band uploaded the live footage to Facebook. It can be viewed below.

The new-look outfit, formed from the ashes of Scar The Martyr, is rounded out by vocalist Kalen Chase, bassist Kyle Konkiel, keyboardist Matt Tarach, along with guitarist Jed Simon.

Their debut album, which they’d titled Open Your Omen, was slated for release this year – but the launch of their first record has been pushed back to 2017.

They recently announced their first tour dates, which kick off in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 26.

Jordison said: “The band members have just arrived to my home in Des Moines, and the energy and vibe is absolutely magnetic. We are ready to bring back our music, showcase our new live shows to the masses, and show our appreciation to the fans who got us here and supported us in the first place.

“I’m back behind the drums and can’t wait to kick some ass.”

Meanwhile, former Scar The Martyr guitarist Kris Norris – whop had a brief spell in Vimic – has reportedly taken a swipe at Jordison.

According to Lambgoat, Norris claims he fell out with Jordison over money.

Vimic released the video for My Fate earlier this year, having previously showcased the tracks She Sees Everything and Simple Skeletons.

Dec 26: Des Moines Wolley’s, IA

Dec 27: Janesville The Back Bar, WI

Dec 28: Chicago Bottom Loumge, IL

