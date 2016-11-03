Slipknot ex Joey Jordison's Vimic to launch world tour

Joey Jordison has announced his band Vimic will embark on their first world tour this December.

The new-look outfit, formed from the ashes of Scar The Martyr, is rounded out by vocalist Kalen Chase, bassist Kyle Konkiel, keyboardist Matt Tarach, along with guitarists Jed Simon and Kris Norris. They’ll kick off their US run in the former Slipknot drummer’s hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, at Wooly’s on December 26.

The show will be followed by Janesville’s Back Bar on December 27 and Chicago’s Bottom Lounge on December 28.

Vimic also plan to hit Europe next February, before heading to Asia, South America and Australia. Dates will be revealed in due course.

Jordison says: “The band members have just arrived to my home in Des Moines, and the energy and vibe is absolutely magnetic. We are ready to bring back our music, showcase our new live shows to the masses, and show our appreciation to the fans who got us here and supported us in the first place.

“I’m back behind the drums and can’t wait to kick some ass.”

Their debut album, which they’d titled Open Your Omen, was slated for release this year – but the launch of their first record has been pushed back to 2017.

Vimic released the video for My Fate earlier this year, having previously showcased the tracks She Sees Everything and Simple Skeletons.

