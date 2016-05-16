Vimic release video for She Sees Everything

Vimic have released a video for their track She Sees Everything.

It’s taken from Joey Jordison and co’s upcoming debut album Open Your Omen, due out later this year via Roadrunner Records.

Former Slipknot drummer Jordison unveiled the band this month, saying he opted to rename his former group, Scar The Martyr, and bring a new vocalist Kalen Chase and keyboard player Matt Tarrach.

The new-look outfit’s lineup is completed by bassist Kyle Konkiel and guitarists Jed Simon and Kris Norris.

Vimic have also made their single Simple Skeletons available to stream.

Jordison previously said: “I decided I wanted to start fresh – I did not want to keep rehashing old ideas. If I am going to keep going, I really just wanted to break loose and wipe the slate clean.”

Both Simple Skeletons and She Sees Everything are available to buy from digital music retailers.

The band will tour in support of the record, with further details to be announced in due course.

