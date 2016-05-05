Joey Jordison reveals new band Vimic

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has renamed Scar The Martyr as he wanted to “wipe the slate clean” and start afresh.

The new-look outfit are called Vimic and are completed by vocalist Kalen Chase, bassist Kyle Konkiel, keyboardist Matt Tarach, along with guitarists Jed Simon and Kris Norris – and they hope to release their debut album Open Your Omen later this year via Roadrunner Records.

Jordison tells Sirius XM: “I decided I wanted to start fresh – I did not want to keep rehashing old ideas. If I am going to keep going, I really just wanted to break loose and wipe the slate clean. So I renamed the band, and I got a new singer and a new keyboard player, plus three other members from the Scar The Martyr lineup.

“We went down into the basement and started demoing material and everything started clicking.”

The sticksman reports the band demoed around 40 tracks and approached Roadrunner once they had whittled that number down to 20.

Jordison continues: “We didn’t have too many big goals. There wasn’t too much pressure from the label. We just went in, like, ‘Let’s just go back to getting into the studio, jamming as a band, getting together with our instruments and not having anything too formulated.’ Just creating from the ground up.

“And one of the coolest things about creating this record was it was really old-school style. We’re totally proud of it.”

And although the album is expected later this year, Jordison insists they won’t be rushed.

He adds: “I’d rather take the time and make sure everything is just perfectly lined up. We just want to make sure that we’re doing the right thing at the right time.”

The band also say they’ll tour in support of the record, with further details to be announced in due course.